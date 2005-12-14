eye Title Creator

You are invited to view or upload audios to the Community collection. These thousands of recordings were all contributed by Archive users and community members. Please select a Creative Commons License during upload so that others will know what they may (or may not) do with with your audio. Click here to contribute your audio ! Browse by style: Blues , Country , Electronic , Experimental , Hiphop , Indie , Jazz , Rock , Spoken Word .



2.6 B 2.6B Community Video collection ITEMS 1,057,794 B VIEWS 2.6 by Internet Archive collection eye 2.6 B

You are invited to view or upload your videos to the Community collection. These thousands of videos were contributed by Archive users and community members. These videos are available for free download. Please select a Creative Commons License during upload so that others will know what they may (or may not) do with with your video. Click here to upload your video !

Topic: Moving Images



2 B 2.0B Community Texts collection ITEMS 1,028,797 B VIEWS by Internet Archive collection eye 2 B

These books are books contributed by the community. Click here to contribute your book ! For more information and how-to please see help.archive.org/hc/en-us/articles/360002360111-Uploading-A-Basic-Guide Uploaders, please note: Archive.org supports metadata about items in just about any language so long as the characters are UTF8 encoded Find books by language: Afar Books Afrikaans Books Akan Books Albanian Books Arabic Books Armenian Books Aymara Books Azerbaijan Books Balochi Books Bambara...

Topic: Texts



1.9 B 1.9B American Libraries collection ITEMS 3,229,661 B VIEWS 1.9 collection eye 1.9 B

The American Libraries collection includes material contributed from across the United States. Institutions range from the Library of Congress to many local public libraries. As a whole, this collection of material brings holdings that cover many facets of American life and scholarship into the public domain. Significant portions of this collection have been generously sponsored by Microsoft , Yahoo! , The Sloan Foundation , and others.



1.7 B 1.7B Community Data collection ITEMS 259,545 B VIEWS 1.7 collection eye 1.7 B

A collection of data and miscellaneous media donated by individuals to the Internet Archive.



1.5 B 1.5B The LibriVox Free Audiobook Collection collection ITEMS 14,627 B VIEWS 1.5 collection eye 1.5 B

LibriVox - founded in 2005 - is a community of volunteers from all over the world who record public domain texts: poetry, short stories, whole books, even dramatic works, in many different languages. All LibriVox recordings are in the public domain in the USA and available as free downloads on the internet. If you are not in the USA, please check your country's copyright law before downloading. Please visit the LibriVox website where you can search for books that interest you. You can search or...



535.5 M 535M Canadian Libraries collection ITEMS 645,262 M VIEWS 535.5 by Internet Archive Canada collection eye 535.5 M

Welcome to the Canadian Libraries page. The Toronto scanning centre was established in 2004 on the campus of the University of Toronto . From its humble beginnings, Internet Archive Canada has worked with more 250 institutions, in providing their unique material(s) with open access and sharing these collections the world over. From the Archives of the Sisters of Service to the University of Alberta, IAC has digitized more than 600,000 unique texts as of September 2019. Many texts/collections...

Topic: Texts



531 M 531M Electric Sheep collection ITEMS 614 M VIEWS 531 collection eye 531 M

Electric Sheep is a distributed computing project for animating and evolving fractal flames, which are in turn distributed to the networked computers, which display them as a screensaver. Process The process is transparent to the casual user, who can simply install the software as a screensaver. Alternatively, the user may become more involved with the project, manually creating a fractal flame file for upload to the server where it is rendered into a video file of the animated fractal flame....

Topic: electric sheep



514.3 M 514M Live Music Archive collection ITEMS 214,401 M VIEWS 514.3 collection eye 514.3 M

Browse: all artists · this day in history · average review rating · number reviews · date reviewed · number views The Live Music Archive is a community committed to providing the highest quality live concerts in a lossless, downloadable format, along with the convenience of on-demand streaming. In 2002, the Internet Archive teamed up with etree.org to create the Live Music Archive in order to preserve and archive as many live concerts as possible for current and future generations to...

Topic: Live Music



366 M 366M Community Images collection ITEMS 259,156 M VIEWS 366 collection eye 366 M

Images contributed by Internet Archive users and community members. These images are available for free download. Please select a Creative Commons License during upload so that others will know what they may (or may not) do with with your images.

Topic: images



293.6 M 294M University of Toronto - Robarts Library collection ITEMS 214,649 M VIEWS 293.6 collection eye 293.6 M

The John P. Robarts Research Library, commonly referred to as Robarts Library, is the main humanities and social sciences library of the University of Toronto Libraries and the largest individual library in the university. Opened in 1973 and named for John Robarts, the 17th Premier of Ontario, the library contains more than 4.5 million bookform items, 4.1 million microform items and 740,000 other items. The library building is one of the most significant examples of brutalist architecture in...



260.1 M 260M Folksoundomy: A Library of Sound collection ITEMS 688,777 M VIEWS 260.1 collection eye 260.1 M

Folksonomy : A system of classification derived from the practice and method of collaboratively creating and managing tags to annotate and categorize content; this practice is also known as collaborative tagging, social classification, social indexing, and social tagging. Coined by Thomas Vander Wal, it is a portmanteau of folk and taxonomy. Folksoundomy : A collection of sounds, music and speech derived from the efforts of volunteers to make information as widely available as possible. Because...



248.8 M 249M California Digital Library collection ITEMS 191,912 M VIEWS 248.8 collection eye 248.8 M

The California Digital Library supports the assembly and creative use of the world's scholarship and knowledge for the University of California libraries and the communities they serve. In addition, the CDL provides tools that support the construction of online information services for research, teaching, and learning, including services that enable the UC libraries to effectively share their materials and provide greater access to digital content.



248.5 M 248M Community Spirituality and Religion collection ITEMS 111,757 M VIEWS 248.5 collection eye 248.5 M

These religion and spirituality videos were contributed by Archive users.



220.7 M 221M Netlabels collection ITEMS 75,668 M VIEWS 220.7 collection eye 220.7 M

Welcome to the Netlabels collection at the Internet Archive . This collection hosts complete, freely downloadable/streamable, often Creative Commons -licensed catalogs of 'virtual record labels'. These 'netlabels' are non-profit, community-built entities dedicated to providing high quality, non-commercial, freely distributable MP3/OGG-format music for online download in a multitude of genres. Styles include: melodic electronica ( e.g. Observatory Online , Please Do Something ) minimal house (...

( 1 reviews )



207.7 M 208M Feature Films collection ITEMS 8,802 M VIEWS 207.7 by Internet Archive collection eye 207.7 M

Feature films, shorts , silent films and trailers are available for viewing and downloading. Enjoy! View a list of all the Feature Films sorted by popularity . Do you want to post a feature film? First, figure out if it's in the Public Domain. Read this FAQ about determining if something is PD. If you're still not sure, post a question to the forum below with as much information about the movie as possible. One of our users might have relevant information.

Topic: Moving Images



205.8 M 206M Truyen Audio Collection collection ITEMS 1,024 M VIEWS 205.8 collection eye 205.8 M

198.5 M 198M European Libraries collection ITEMS 710,189 M VIEWS 198.5 collection eye 198.5 M

Scanned books from various European Libraries.



185.2 M 185M Television Archive collection ITEMS 1,979,713 M VIEWS 185.2 collection eye 185.2 M

Programs in TV News Archive for research and educational purposes. The programs allow users to search across a collection of television news programs dating back to 2009 for research and educational purposes such as fact checking. Users may view short clips, share links to customized short quotes, embed customized short quotes, or borrow a copy of the full program.

( 1 reviews )



184.1 M 184M Kodi Archive and Support File Collection collection ITEMS 43,696 M VIEWS 184.1 collection eye 184.1 M

Kodi (formerly XBMC) is a free and open-source media player software application developed by the XBMC Foundation, a non-profit technology consortium. Kodi is available for multiple operating systems and hardware platforms, with a software 10-foot user interface for use with televisions and remote controls. It allows users to play and view most streaming media, such as videos, music, podcasts, and videos from the Internet, as well as all common digital media files from local and network storage...



182.9 M 183M Prelinger Archives collection ITEMS 8,595 M VIEWS 182.9 collection eye 182.9 M

View thousands of films from the Prelinger Archives! Prelinger Archives was founded in 1983 by Rick Prelinger in New York City. Over the next twenty years, it grew into a collection of over 60,000 "ephemeral" (advertising, educational, industrial, and amateur) films. In 2002, the film collection was acquired by the Library of Congress, Motion Picture, Broadcasting and Recorded Sound Division . Prelinger Archives remains in existence, holding approximately 11,000 digitized and...



181.1 M 181M APK Archive collection ITEMS 59,935 M VIEWS 181.1 collection eye 181.1 M

A collection of APK (Android Package) Software Programs uploaded by various users.



178.2 M 178M United States Patent and Trademark Office documents collection ITEMS 409,692 M VIEWS 178.2 collection eye 178.2 M

United States Patent and Trademark Office documents contributed by Think Computer Foundation.

Topic: U.S Patent



175.9 M 176M Television Archive News Search Service collection ITEMS 1,969,404 M VIEWS 175.9 collection eye 175.9 M

Items included in the Television News search service. Part of TV News Archive .



148.1 M 148M Grateful Dead collection ITEMS 14,901 M VIEWS 148.1 by Grateful Dead collection eye 148.1 M

Browse: this just in · stream only (SBD) shows · downloadable (AUD) shows · this day in history · average review rating · number reviews · date reviewed · number views · search forums Created in 2004 this collection consists of both audience and soundboard recordings. It is not uncommon to find multiple versions of the same show. For more information please see the FAQ . The Grateful Dead collection is not currently open to public uploads. Search Shows: Downloadable Shows - usually...

Topic: grateful dead, jam, rock, jerry garcia



147 M 147M Biodiversity Heritage Library collection ITEMS 223,835 M VIEWS 147 collection eye 147 M

Inspiring discovery through free access to biodiversity knowledge. | The Biodiversity Heritage Library improves research methodology by collaboratively making biodiversity literature openly available to the world as part of a global biodiversity community. BHL also serves as the foundational literature component of the Encyclopedia of Life . The Biodiversity Heritage Library (BHL) is a consortium of natural history and botanical libraries that cooperate to digitize the legacy literature of...



146.8 M 147M Folkscanomy: A Library of Books collection ITEMS 144,719 M VIEWS 146.8 collection eye 146.8 M

Folksonomy : A system of classification derived from the practice and method of collaboratively creating and managing tags to annotate and categorize content; this practice is also known as collaborative tagging, social classification, social indexing, and social tagging. Coined by Thomas Vander Wal, it is a portmanteau of folk and taxonomy. Folkscanomy : A collection of books and text derived from the efforts of volunteers to make information as widely available as possible. Because the...



145.3 M 145M The Vintage Software Collection collection ITEMS 107,547 M VIEWS 145.3 collection eye 145.3 M

The Vintage Software collection gathers various efforts by groups to classify, preserve, and provide historical software. These older programs, many of them running on defunct and rare hardware, are provided for purposes of study, education, and historical reference.



115.2 M 115M Internet Arcade collection ITEMS 1,707 M VIEWS 115.2 collection eye 115.2 M

The Internet Arcade is a web-based library of arcade (coin-operated) video games from the 1970s through to the 1990s, emulated in JSMAME, part of the JSMESS software package. Containing hundreds of games ranging through many different genres and styles, the Arcade provides research, comparison, and entertainment in the realm of the Video Game Arcade. The game collection ranges from early "bronze-age" videogames, with black and white screens and simple sounds, through to large-scale...



108 M 108M Islamic Sermons and Lessons collection ITEMS 177,624 M VIEWS 108 collection eye 108 M